Langston takes the leap from Netflix to Rider

By Benjamin Shinault

On Netflix, there is a docuseries called “Last Chance U: Basketball.” It’s a behind the scene look into East Los Angeles College basketball and, it details each player’s journey, whether they had a tough upbringing, or never received a chance to show off their basketball skills.

One of the players from the team, who spent two seasons on the show, JT Langston Jr., a junior forward and communications major, has found himself at Rider, making yet another pitstop in his eventful basketball career.

Langston was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a town where a shared love of basketball bounces through the streets.

Langston played high school basketball at San Gabriel Academy in California through his junior year, but due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he had to put basketball on hold.

Langston then played basketball at East California County College. Making the initial move from Indiana to California can be tough for some folks, but Langston saw a lot of positives come out of his move across the country.

“I think it was a great transition … it turned me into who I am today on and off the court,” Langston said. “Especially off the court because I’m becoming more social with people.”

Playing for the Huskies, Langston was an athletic forward that could score from anywhere on the court.

As a starter last season, Langston averaged 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 25 games played.

Following his sophomore season, he walked away with South Coast Conference player of the year, California Community College Athletic Association All-State team and he also led the Huskies to the CCCAA Final Four.

Soon enough, it was time for Langston to pack up his belongings and hop on another plane to New Jersey to play Division I basketball. During another time of radical change, Langston remembered what his coach at ELAC John Mosley, told him.

“Coach Mosley did a great job, having us prepared for the next level,” Langston said.

Langston delved into his style of play on the court and what type of player he strives to be for the Broncs this upcoming season. Langston described his play style as balanced. He said he can shoot from anywhere on the floor, drive in and defend well.

With all this considered, it’s still a mystery where Head Coach Kevin Baggett will play Langston this year. With a boatload of fresh talent on the Broncs this year, eight in total, the last days of practices and scrimmages will surely help decide the starting lineup.

For Langston, he wants to make a difference on the court no matter where he is slotted to play.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m starting … I’ll do whatever to help the team win and make the NCAA Tournament,” Langston said.

Langston, coming in at 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 205 pounds, will give the Broncs some height at the forward position. With his smaller frame, Langston will be able to fly by defenders and grab rebounds, while also being able to attack the rim with his slick handles and dunking ability.

The men’s basketball season begins on Oct. 28, and there are many players on the Broncs this year, like Langston, who are eager to prove themselves and help deliver the Broncs a long-awaited Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title.