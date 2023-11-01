107.7 The Bronc’s fang-tastic Scream Screen 

By Madison Lewis

A week-long delay was not enough to stop the annual Rider tradition of “Scream Screen VIII” from instilling fear and fun in the eager attendees.

“Scream Screen” 107.7 The Bronc’s yearly contribution to the spooky season, commenced at 6 p.m., where vehicles were lined up in anticipation and in hopes of getting a perfect view of the 880-square foot blow-up screen in the center of the visitor and CZR parking lot.

Clubs on campus, as well as local staples in the Rider community, set up tables and decorated their cars to lure costume-clad guests into filling their free Student Government Association reusable Halloween tote with all treats no tricks.

There was pumpkin painting with the Transfer Student Association, a costume demonstration made entirely of garbage worn by senior musical theater major Bailey Poe, the fan favorite, mini golf and many other activities.

Senior musical theater major Bailey Poe made a costume entirely of plastic bags to demonstrate the waste of plastic.

Photo courtesy of Madison Lewis

After eating all their candy and divulging in the bountiful activities, attendees could sink their claws into some frights and bites with food options such as DeLorenzo’s The Burg Pizza, Maui Lu’s Hawaiian BBQ, PJ’s Pancake House, Bronc Bites, Thai Cha Chack and Yooo Cuz.

Among the festivities, sophomore radio and podcasting major Owen McCarron enthusiastically hosted the Cranberry Court costume contest at 7 p.m. where the people with the top three costumes were selected.

As the atmosphere grew darker and more haunting, “Toy Story of Terror” played for the young souls to enjoy, followed by a bone-chilling 2021 horror film voted on by the community: “The Black Phone.”

Despite the apparent successes of the event, students had suggestions to improve the overall viewing experience.

“They kept [the name of the horror film] hidden. … I would at least like to know what movie it was,” said sophomore game design major Isaree Kumtrakool. “Because if it’s a movie I don’t want to see, then it’s gonna be pretty difficult to get [my car] out.”

John Mozes, the general manager of 107.7 The Bronc, commended his team of students for adapting to the new date after the event was postponed due to weather.

“All the artwork, all the audio imaging, all the email blasts, everything had to be changed,” said Mozes. “What I’m really proud of my students and what they did really well, was they did all that in 24 hours. So we made the decision [to postpone]. By Thursday everything was changed.”

McCarron summed up the essence of “Scream Screen” and why it’s an annual tradition.

He said, “It’s all about … involvement. It’s all about getting the students out and having fun, making sure you’re not sitting in your dorm … that’s really what [the radio station does] over here.”

Kayla Faynor (left), a junior dance major, and Kayla Plunto (right), a graduate student in organizational leadership, participate in Trunk or Treat.

Photo courtesy of Madison Lewis

Julia Train, Benjamin Shinault and Logan VanDine are section editors for The Rider News and are involved in 107.7 The Bronc. Train, Shinault and VanDine had no part in the writing or editing of this piece.