YouTube video accuses former Rider trustee of Animal Cruelty

By Shaun Chornobroff

A YouTube video published on April 26 accuses a donor and one-time member of the Rider board of trustees of animal abuse, as well as intimidating protestors.

Edward Bruce DiDonato, who was a prominent member of the Rider community and a member of the board of trustees from July 2010 to June 2019, was the subject of the video released by an animal protection organization called Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK).

The less than six-minute video alleges that DiDonato, as president of the Philadelphia Gun Club, held live pigeon shooting exhibitions for entertainment, leaving the wounded birds to die before they were shoved into garbage bags for disposal.

When met by protestors, the video alleges that members of the club insulted, threatened and cursed at them. The video further claims that DiDonato did not denounce these acts.

In 2017 DiDonato had a lecture hall named after him after he funded the upgrade to Rider’s Science and Technology Center.

Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown declined to comment on the video or the accusations but did confirm that DiDonato is no longer a member of the board of trustees. The Rider News could not reach DiDonato for comment on April 27.