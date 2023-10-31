Rider wins two of three, moves to 8-15

By Glendale Eversley and Terrell Munford

Looking to gain some momentum with the regular season winding down, Rider volleyball was able to defeat Siena on Oct. 25 3-1, fall to Manhattan at home 3-0 on Oct. 28 and pick up a home shutout on Oct. 29, 3-0.

Broncs march on over Saints

On Oct. 25, Rider volleyball made an appearance at 2-20 Siena, as the Broncs sat at 6-14 for the season. The matchup began slow and scary as the team dropped the opening set Wednesday night but fought back to win against Siena.

After a rough first set, Rider took the second by storm. While trailing 3-1 to start the set, the Broncs capped off a 5-0 run, but Siena didn’t back off.

Siena made a comeback in response to the run and made things interesting when down 20-16. The Saints went on a 6-1 run to take the lead in the set, but trailing 23-22, sophomore libero Keegan O’Connor served out the set capped by an ace to tie the match 1-1.

In the third set, Rider came in with the same energy from the last but didn’t make the same mistake letting Siena back into the game as sophomore outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago had back-to-back kills to start a 4-0 run that extended the lead. Leading 18-14, the Broncs closed out the set on a 7-0 run making the contest two sets to one.

Rider was down 5-4 early in the fourth set, but the Broncs went on an 11-4 run, getting kills by five different players. After Siena pulled to within six points, Rider earned the final three points of the match including an ace by outside hitter freshman Paige Giehtbrock.

Jaspers tumble the Broncs

On Oct. 28, Rider hosted Manhattan one of two games, fumbling three sets in a row in Alumni Gym. With the loss, it snapped the Broncs’ two-game winning streak, while the Jaspers improved to 8-17 on the season and 5-8 against league opponents.

After a rocky start to the match down 7-5, the Broncs scored four-straight points, including a pair of blocks by freshman middle hitter Molly Rohde. With Rider up 16-14, the Jaspers responded, scoring a buzzing three-straight points and would not trail in the set.

The Jaspers, with no look of slowing down in set two, went 16-8 without a single run of more than three-straight points. Up 21-15, Manhattan scored four-straight points to take the set.

The Jaspers’ dominance did not stop there; down a score of 13-9, the Broncs fought back with four-straight points, including an ace by O’Connor. With the score at 20-18, Rider scored three-straight points capped off by an ace from junior setter Ryley Frye, but the Jaspers went on to score five of the set’s final six points to cruise to a 3-1 victory.

After the game, Head Coach Jeff Rotondo commented on the missed opportunities and communication of his team during the match.

“We know they play aggressive, so we weren’t surprised that they were going to come out swinging. I think the biggest thing was we had broken plays that we didn’t complete. There were some busted plays on our side that we weren’t just clean in and there wasn’t great communication,” said Rotondo.

Frye also expressed her thoughts on the team’s energy and consistency throughout the match.

“There really wasn’t a moment where we locked all the way in … We had some really big plays and that was great but I think we needed to make it more consistent,” said Frye.

A Broncs Zoo Victory

On Oct. 29, Rider picked up a huge win for its playoff chances, winning three set matches in Alumni Gym against Iona. The Broncs improved to 8-15 overall and 7-7 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, while the Gaels fell to 12-14 on the season and 8-7 against conference opponents.

While being down 18-17 in set one, the Broncs scored four straight points, including an ace by Rohde. With this, the opening set came to a nail-biter, but Rider closed it out and took the set 25-23.

After both teams exchanged blows to each other to start the second set, Iona would take the lead with a 4-0 run of their own that made the set 18-15. With the score at 22-19, senior outside hitter Jenna Amaro set up and took over with three kills and a block as the Broncs scored six-straight points to win the set.

The Broncs opened the third set on a 5-1 run, then leading 5-4. Rider scored eight-straight points, including a kill and two blocks by Rohde. Later up 18-12, Rider continued to pull away with a 4-0 run during the serve of senior libero Molly Strah to close the third and pick up their eighth win of the season.“We had a little revenge on our mind,” Rotondo said after the win, as earlier in the season, Iona beat Rider in a close one last matchup with the score being 3-2. Rider has a double header next weekend, traveling to Buffalo, New York to play Canisius at 12 p.m. on Nov. 4 and hitting the road to Niagara University on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. to play the Purple Eagles.