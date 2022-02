Video by Bridget Hoyt, The Rider News

Rider’s School of Fine and Performing Arts (SFPA) presented its annual production of “Upon the Shoulders We Stand” which explores the challenges and achievements of the Black community in honor of Black History Month. Production members embraced this history through dances, songs, short acts and monologues on Feb. 11 in the Bart Luedeke Center.

