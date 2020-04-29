University suggests students on campus wear masks in dining areas

By Tatyanna Carman

Rider University recommended that students wear face masks when entering Daly Dining Hall.

The suggestion was implemented as a result of Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate to wear face masks in all dining venues, according to Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown.

“The safety and well-being of our University community is our consistent priority,” Brown said. “In support of federal and state guidelines, we recommend adherence to social distancing guidelines as well as encouraging people on campus who may become in direct contact with one another to wear a face covering.”

Rider offices including Public Safety, Student Health Center, Auxiliary Services and others were involved in this decision. Brown said that the university’s response to everything related to coronavirus continues to evolve based on state and federal guidelines.

Brown said that masks were first distributed to students at the dining hall in order to come in and Residence Life staff distributed masks to students who did not or could not pick up masks in the dining hall. She also said students can contact any Residence Life staff or the dean of students office if they are in need of a mask and have not yet received one.

“Students must wear a mask to enter the dining hall. Without one, they cannot enter the facility. We do have some spare masks at the dining hall, but if a student doesn’t have a mask, we find a way to get meals to them,” said Brown.

She explained that Dining Services works directly with students who need meals outside of the dining hall, however, Auxiliary Services coordinates with Residence Life if there are extenuating circumstances.

The Director of Student Health Services Elizabeth Luciano gave some advice to students on- and off-campus on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

“My advice to all students would be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home as much as possible and wear a face covering when you are in situations that it is difficult to maintain social distancing,” Luciano said. “I would also encourage students to exercise daily, eat a well-balanced diet, drink plenty of water and get plenty of sleep.”

Director of Public Safety James Waldon declined to comment.