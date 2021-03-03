University announces passing of 19-year-old freshman student

By Stephen Neukam

Caption: Ramsey recently transferred to Rider, enrolling in classes for the first time at the start of the spring semester.

Freshman general studies major Patrick Ramsey, 19, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, died on Feb. 26, the university announced via email on March 1.

According to the email, Ramsey recently transferred to Rider. Ramsey’s Instagram account was filled with condolences from peers and classmates.

Priority Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology Melissa Dewees said she only met Ramsey once but spoke highly of his commitment as a student.

“We had a nice conversation and he seemed very motivated,” said Dewees. “He was well-prepared before coming to class. During class he participated and asked lots of great questions. He seemed like a very engaged and motivated student … my heart goes out to his family.”

Ramsey was a gifted actor and performer, according to an obituary in the Trentonian. His social media was popular, drawing millions of views on videos of him singing.

The statement from the university said the school “reached out to Patrick’s family to extend our sincerest condolences and offer any support we can provide.”Ramsey’s cause of death was not released by the university.

Details regarding funeral services have not been announced.