U.S. News ranks Rider in review

By Olivia Nicoletti

Rider outdoes the competition once again in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report of the best regional universities in the north.

Since last year, the university has moved up five spots, putting Rider at 22nd overall. In New Jersey, Rider was placed third out of 15 total institutions, according to the university website.

“Rankings such as those announced by the U.S. News & World Report this week are just one of the many important factors that prospective students and families look to when making college decisions,” said Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications, Kristine Brown.

Rider moved up three spots in the category of “Best Value Schools” since last year, now ranked No. 25.

“The recent U.S. News rankings speak to the support, attention and success Rider provides to students. Our dedicated faculty is at the heart of student academic success, and in a similar sense we have our staff to thank for making our campus environment such a prosperous community,” said senior political science major and Student Government Association President Andrew Bernstein.

In the category of ‘Top Performers on Social Mobility,’ Rider rose 25 spots and now holds the rank of 82nd best school in the U.S.

According to the university website, this is a reflection of Rider’s strength at “helping economically disadvantaged students finish college.”

Additionally, the undergraduate business programs at Rider were also recognized for being outstanding.

“That’s why we’re so proud that once again, Rider rose in several categories, which reflects our institution-wide commitment to high quality teaching, experiential learning and affordability,” Brown said. “Being named a best college and a best value helps to differentiate Rider from other institutions and provides independent confirmation of just what an outstanding academic institution we are.”

Originally printed in the 9/14 issue

In a Sept. 14 article about the U.S. News rankings of Rider, The Rider News incorrectly captioned the photo. The caption should have said that the U.S. News ranks Rider third best regional university in New Jersey among other high ratings. The Rider News regrets this error.