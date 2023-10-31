Transgender students share their concerns about living in a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ world

By Bridget Gum-Egan

Recently the LGBTQIA+ community has received a lot of attention, but not in the way that they probably want, especially surrounding the transgender community. Conservatism is on the rise and is finding an easy target with the LGBTQIA+ community illustrated by Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, or parent’s rights groups pushing to ban books, edit history and limit discussions about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Unfortunately with all of this discourse, the actual issues surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community are frequently overlooked. Transgender people are taking most of the fire. Some schools want to ban discussions about gender identity, not allowing people to socially transition by continuing to use their dead name or even ending discussions about how to address someone with their preferred pronouns.

Before we dive deeper into the topic, there are a few terms to define so that we can all have a better understanding of the issue. Being a transgender person means that one feels that they are a different gender than what was assigned to them at birth. For example, someone born male may feel like a woman and want to transition to present as a woman. This initial transition is often called the social transition, which signals that the person may start to change how they dress, change their hair, use a new name and pronouns and other identifiers. Some may continue to medically transition, which is when they undergo gender affirmation surgery or hormone replacement therapy to help them align with their gender identity. Another crucial thing to know: misgendering, using the wrong pronouns or referring to individuals who are transgender as the wrong gender and using their dead name, the name they were given at birth, is hurtful to people within the trans community and should never happen.

Since I am not transgender myself, I decided to reach out to some people who are to get their perspective and experience.

Jacqueline Burkholder, a junior music performance major, has unfortunately struggled with her journey in coming out and living as a transgender woman.

“I think that we should look at things as a little bit more flux and a little bit less rigid in terms of what we can do with our mobility in our own lives and our identities, regardless of whether we’re talking about gender.” Burkholder said.

Burkholder has expressed that she has had both positive and negative experiences relating to her gender identity. While some family members haven’t been very supportive, most of her friends and staff here at Rider have been supportive and respectful. With that being said, Burkholder does note some issues.

“There’s definitely systemic problems … There’s also people who will treat me differently among the students. But that’s to be expected no matter where you go. … I’m aware of the fact that some people are not particularly accepting, so be it,” said Burkholder.

Cecilia Simon, a junior political science major, echoes many of the same sentiments as Burkholder when discussing some issues on campus.

“It’s honestly been mostly a positive experience. Like, things aren’t perfect. They’re of course school systems that will use dead names … but the administration has always been very supportive. Whenever I’ve encountered problems they’ve [the administration] always been willing to resolve it, whether it be on the system side or another student,” said Simon.

Both Simon and Burkholder frequently expressed that the issues on the campus have been somewhat minor and that they have had mostly positive experiences. Most people on campus have been respectful and kind to both.

However, some changes are needed.

Simon summed everything up: “Making life on campus better for trans people isn’t hard. It just requires understanding and a lot of small changes, I think can be done … It’s about respect, and about being willing to make the changes rather than just pretending they’re some insurmountable obstacle.”