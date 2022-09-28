TKE fraternity returns to campus

By Olivia Nicoletti

The Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity is returning to campus on a social probation following the cease and desist sanction that has been active on the Rider chapter since March 2022.

Allegations of misconduct and policy violations in the spring semester led to further investigations resulting in an administrative suspension, according to the Vice President of University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown. The university did not give any further information of the misconduct.

“Rider’s Office of Student Involvement determined this investigation would require a member review, in conjunction with the TKE national headquarters,” said Brown. “Since then, an extensive member review has been conducted. Based on the findings of the joint review, the university concluded it was appropriate to lift the administrative suspension of the chapter. The Epsilon Zeta Chapter of TKE has been reinstated as an active, recognized and registered organization at Rider.”

According to Brown, TKE will be placed on immediate social probation, which prohibits the chapter from participating in any Greek social activities or off-campus events, and will also be restrained from recruiting any new members during the fall 2022 semester.

The Epsilon Zeta Chapter will, however, be able to host formal chapter meetings, and approved on-campus philanthropic events and community service projects. The social probation will remain in place until the university deems there is demonstrated progress by its members to prioritize the health and safety of the chapter, according to Brown.

Nick Barbati, associate dean of campus life and TKE’s chapter adviser, said, “We look forward to partnering with TKE Headquarters to work closely with our students to ensure a successful return to activity that benefits them as individuals as well as the greater Fraternity & Sorority Community.”

Brandon Rios, a senior Global Supply Chain Management and Sports management major and the president of TKE, echoed that statement, “I feel great and confident heading into this next semester on campus. We have a great group of guys who have a true desire to help our community and to grow as men. Moving forward I expect the Epsilon Zeta chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon to do more than just fulfill the expectations of our community, but to surpass them.”

Originally printed in the 9/28 issue