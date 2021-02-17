TikTok chef virtually visits Rider for Valentine’s Day themed bake along

Pavlides is very experienced in both baking and social media. She has worked in the food media industry developing recipes.

By Aaliyah Patel

Shereen Pavlides, a social media chef and influencer, held a live bake along demonstration for students to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Pavlides is popularly recognized for her TikTok video series titled, “Cooking with Shereen,” which has earned her more than 3.2 million followers on the app. Through her custom-made recipes, she teaches her audience that cooking from scratch is much easier than it appears. She has gained followers globally through her social media presence.

Thanks to the Student Entertainment Council (SEC), students were able to participate in a cupcake baking demonstration with Pavlides remotely, titled “Love to Bake.” The recipe made between 12-16 cupcakes. Pavlides’ recipe also included red food dye in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Prior to social media, Pavlides worked in the food media industry for 15 years as a recipe developer for national food magazines and Fortune 500 food companies. Pavlides also appeared on the Home Shopping Network and QVC, to demonstrate cooking appliances live — which led her to promote her content on social media.

“After ongoing, viewer requests for recipes I demonstrated on-air, ‘Cooking with Shereen’ came to life in 2019, via YouTube and TikTok,” Pavlides explained on her website.

Freshman criminal justice major Elena Lobo expressed how events like “Love to Bake” are wonderful opportunities to stay connected and safe through the coronavirus pandemic.

“My experience with Rider’s ‘Love to Bake’ event was amazing. I had a lot of fun despite being a little messy and my cupcakes turning out nothing like the chef’s,” said Lobo. “Chef Shereen was absolutely amazing and so sweet, as well as the other hosts of the event.”

The event allowed students to interact with Pavlides directly, helping them gain confidence in their baking skills. Pavlides offered guidance throughout the event as students were able to ask her questions directly.

She provided tips such as telling students to place the cupcakes trays in the oven side by side rather than on top of each other to have the batter cook evenly. Pavlides baked from her kitchen just like the students. While her kitchen had several professional amenities, like two ovens and an electric mixer, she assured students that their personal kitchens were more than capable of producing delicious cupcakes.

“It is best to place the cupcakes trays in separate ovens to have the best results. Obviously, everyone does not have two ovens like me, but we can make it work with whatever you have at home,” said Pavlides during the event.

Senior behavioral neuroscience major Emily Horton said participating in the event helped her improve her skills as a professional baker.

“The most memorable part is her taking a look at some cakes I have decorated over the years and giving me advice on how to grow,” Horton said.

The SEC encourages students to sign up for these virtual events so they can stay involved.

