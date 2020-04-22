The Rider News wins awards in collegiate newspaper competitions

Courtesy of Rider University

The Rider News hosts meetings every Wednesday and constructs the weekly newspaper on Mondays and Tuesdays in the basement of Ridge House.



By Tatyanna Carman

The Rider News won numerous awards from the New Jersey Press Foundation (NJPF), and one by the regional Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) on March 21.

Executive editor Stephen Neukam won first place in the breaking news category for the regional SPJ’s Mark of Excellence Award for the article “71 WCC students sue Rider.” As a result, his piece will compete with other regional winners at the national level.

Executive editor, Stephen Neukam

The Rider News received second place for the best overall website by the NJPF.

“I am so grateful for the work that our entire team puts in weekly. All of our individual and collective awards this year are a testament to the diligence and hard work that we put forward all year long,” Neukam said.

Sports editor Dylan Manfre won second place web project for his article, “Meet the Van Ommerens” story/display from the NJPF. He said that being a part of The Rider News has been the most rewarding part of his college experience.

Sports editor Dylan Manfre

“I am extremely humbled to win second place in web project because of the work I put into this story,” he said. “I loved sharing Kiki van Ommeren and Tess van Ommeren’s story about how they played together for the first time and why they love field hockey so much. It means the world that the NJPF recognized my story as second place. I am extremely thankful for everybody who reads The Rider News’ content.”

Neukam, Managing Editor Lauren Minore and News Editor Tatyanna Carman received second place for enterprise/investigative reporting for the articles, “Dean’s denial ignites debate about his reputation” and “Administration reveals the cost of consolidation plan at private WCC meeting” from the NJPF.

Neukam, Minore, Carman and News Editor Hailey Hensley, won third place in the web project category for the ongoing “Westminster Report” from the NJPF.

“I am humbled to have received an award this year along with our Executive Editor, Stephen Neukam, and our News Editors, Tatyanna Carman and Hailey Hensley,” Minore said. “I cannot say enough great things about these journalists and our organization.”

Managing editor, Lauren Minore

Minore shared how proud she was of The Rider News staff on their dedication and efforts each week in publishing the newspaper. She also said that being the managing editor at the publication has been one of her “greatest academic and professional experiences at Rider.”

Neukam said, “…Our community deserves the most comprehensive and honest news possible and that is what we try to deliver. I am so proud of the work we did through turmoil, controversy and periodic hostility this year,” said Neukam.