The Play That Goes Wrong: Photo gallery

\nJunior musical theater major, Maclain Rhine, takes a sip of a bitter drink causing a hilarious spit take. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nSenior musical theater major, Kaedon Knight, takes on two roles in the show as both actresses were "knocked out" by a set piece.\u00a0Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nSenior acting major, Alexa Goyden (left) gets choked by junior musical theater major, Ellie Pearlman.Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nSenior musical theater major, Joe Love reveals that is character survived the attempted murder of his character, Charles Haversham. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nEllie Pearlman (left front) and Maclain Rhine(right front) are nearly caught sharing a kiss by Ned Way (back center). Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\n Maclain Rhine (front center), tells junior acting major, Juliette Nero Eddings (back left) about the favortisim that went on in Haversham Manor.\u00a0Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nJuliette Nero Eddings' character, Inspector Carter, finds the ledger with Charles Haversham's personal documents. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nKaedon Knight (left), accidentally removes the wig from the head of understudy, Alexa Goyden. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNed Way (left) is drenched in the bitter drink that Way served to Kaedon Knight. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n\n\n\nKaedom Knight holds the door in his hands after knocking out understudy Alexa Goyden. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg. \n