Senior musical theater major, Ned Way (left) as Perkins and junior musical theater major, Ellie Pearlman (right) as Florence Colleymoore. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.

The Play That Goes Wrong: Photo gallery

24 hours ago
7 1 minute read
Junior musical theater major, Maclain Rhine, takes a sip of a bitter drink causing a hilarious spit take. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Senior musical theater major, Kaedon Knight, takes on two roles in the show as both actresses were “knocked out” by a set piece. 
Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Senior acting major, Alexa Goyden (left) gets choked by junior musical theater major, Ellie Pearlman.
Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Senior musical theater major, Joe Love reveals that is character survived the attempted murder of his character, Charles Haversham. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Ellie Pearlman (left front) and Maclain Rhine(right front) are nearly caught sharing a kiss by Ned Way (back center). Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Maclain Rhine (front center), tells junior acting major, Juliette Nero Eddings (back left) about the favortisim that went on in Haversham Manor. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Juliette Nero Eddings’ character, Inspector Carter, finds the ledger with Charles Haversham’s personal documents. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Kaedon Knight (left), accidentally removes the wig from the head of understudy, Alexa Goyden. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.

Ned Way (left) is drenched in the bitter drink that Way served to Kaedon Knight. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
Kaedom Knight holds the door in his hands after knocking out understudy Alexa Goyden. Photo courtesy of Peter Borg.
24 hours ago
7 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Rider slashes adjuncts, saves full-timers in latest cuts

23 hours ago

Waning Westminster enrollment poses cause for concern

23 hours ago

Lambda Theta Alpha sorority hosts 90s and 2000s trivia

23 hours ago

Halloween spirit roams campus with magic show ‘Summoning Spirits’

23 hours ago
Back to top button