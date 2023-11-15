The Fine Arts building is in need of an upgrade

By Tristan E. M. Leach

While attending Rider, I have had classes in nearly every academic building on campus. There is a charm to each building from Lynch Adler Hall’s fountain to Sweigart Hall’s student-run Saxbys. Each student has their favorite building, usually the one closest to their major. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same.

As a journalism major, a majority of my classes have been in the Fine Arts building. When people hear the words fine arts there is the assumption that paintings line the walls and students singing in the halls. The reality? Three floors of what could be or should’ve been. Fine Arts is notorious for bug infestations, freezing cold or boiling hot classrooms, yellow-ish water and peculiar smells.

The second floor of the building is a paradise. Refreshed computer labs and sound booths for those who find themselves editing videos and movies all day. Bright lighting and new carpeting create an atmosphere of encouragement. The bathrooms are clean and up to date. Second floor classes? Yes please.

But the first and third floors? The ugly sisters of the beauty in between them. On the first floor a small amount of classrooms that started to get the treatment of the second floor sit. The new carpeting and better lighting are there but that is the end of it.

My sophomore year I had a class on the first floor; there was nothing wrong with the room until there was. One day while in class a group of students kept shifting their desks or moving entirely. Eventually one student said something to the effect of there being a pile of tiny bugs coming from the floor and a crack in the wall. We all craned our necks to see. The sight was gross. My professor called it into facilities management, luckily it was a Friday so we hoped by Monday it would be taken care of.

It wasn’t. For the next week we were all thoroughly distracted by the bugs that we discovered–to our horror–had wings and flew around the unfortunate students in that area. My professor made three calls that week and by Friday she had enough. I remember all 35 of us watching her tell facilities that she had called several times and how distracted we all were. Next Monday the bugs were gone.

Unfortunately the third floor doesn’t fare nearly as well as the other two. The updates are nonexistent and the bugs, yellow-ish water and smells make their home permanently here. Earlier this year I put in a work order for one of my classrooms when it was discovered wasps were living and dying in the room. Yes, wasps. I had no problem putting in a work order, I had a problem with the fact that it had to be done in the first place.

I understand that buildings anywhere will have issues and problems. Especially when thousands of people have sat, walked and worked in them. But when it comes to an institution of higher education certain issues should be addressed or kept from happening. Yellow drinking water because the filters haven’t been changed isn’t safe drinking water. Stinging, flying insects that people can be allergic to isn’t safe.

The people who keep our campus running smoothly are wonderful and they deserve more recognition. They work hard and I’m sure they have more work orders than they know what to do with everyday. That is the problem, there are simply not enough people or resources to go around. Fine Arts as a building just needs some more TLC. We all pay to attend Rider, so the question remains. Why don’t we all deserve the best places to learn, practice and perfect our chosen craft?