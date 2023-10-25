Students frustrated after weeks without pay

By Felicia Roehm

After weeks of student workers not getting paid on time, checks being sent to homes in different states when students have set up direct deposit and a lack of answers, student workers have become extremely frustrated with Rider’s disbursements methodology, from Rider’s payroll system, ADP, to poor communication from the university regarding their paychecks.

A plethora of issues have arose for students using ADP, from those who use the application reporting that their accounts say they no longer exist, with some new student workers not having accounts at all. With ADP accounts suddenly disappearing, student workers have to fill out a paper timesheet to give to their supervisor,. The paper timesheet is a bigger hassle because students may not have time throughout their busy day to print out and fill out the timesheet when they are supposed to be able to log hours on the ADP mobile app or website as they work throughout the week.

The Rider News staff has been personally affected by the ADP issues with some paid staff members not getting paid on time and others still receiving no compensation yet this semester. With the lack of pay, employees now have to take money out of their savings or rely on others, which can be an overwhelming burden.

Students have to financially support themselves and need their check on time for rent, gas or food. As college-aged individuals are notoriously strapped for cash, students may have to use credit cards and that can lead to debt. Some students do have off-campus jobs; however, some have lessened their hours at their other job or quit altogether because they thought they would make money by working on campus and want to focus on their studies.

If a student has more than one job on campus, each job may require the student to fill out their timesheet differently. There is not one easy system for everyone to use, so students can get confused on how to properly record the times they’ve worked. Without consistency, student workers aren’t sure who to talk to about the issues they have faced with ADP.

Supervisors are concerned for their employees because everyone needs to get paid what they deserve, on time. Some didn’t even know that the student workers were delayed being paid for two to three weeks. Many college students live paycheck to paycheck, so for students not to get paid for almost a month can lead to damaging issues if they can’t afford their basic necessities. Unfortunately, if workers come to those in leadership positions with questions about payroll, those in charge do not have answers. The supervisors aren’t provided any details or information about the payroll problems from Rider’s disbursements office.

Amy Atkinson, the assistant director of the Academic Success Center, one of the biggest student employers on campus, has seen her tutors face numerous issues with ADP. She explained that once a student fills out their employment paperwork, it takes approximately two weeks for the paperwork to process and the student employee’s ADP account to be created. Recently, however, it has been taking between three to four weeks for everything to be processed.

There are also transfer numbers which are used to make sure that money is being transferred out of the correct budget depending on the job the student has. Atkinson explained that there is a delay with transfer numbers, and without that, those in supervising positions aren’t sure which budget the money is taken from. To fix this problem, the tutors must email their bosses with the hours they have worked, then their bosses have to email that information to Rider’s disbursements office.

“I think some of the trouble there is just trying to make sure that, as supervisors, we’re doing our best to communicate to tutors what they need to do. But there have been times in particular this semester where we’re getting information regarding how to make sure everybody is getting paid out of the correct budget. There have been at least two different versions from two different departments as to what we should do,” said Atkinson.

She shared that the student employees make Rider flourish, as they give up a lot of their time, especially as tutors, because they want to help their peers. There are some employees who haven’t gotten paid for weeks, but those students are still showing up to work and putting their best foot forward. Atkinson cares deeply about the student employees and wants to be able to provide them opportunities to grow, a pleasant place to work and compensation for their time.

“I just hope the student employees are given the same opportunities to voice their concerns as the staff and faculty have been given because our student employees are the heartbeat of this campus,” said Atkinson.

She hopes that Rider learns from this and understands that these issues affect student workers, because without them Rider wouldn’t be what it is today. She also hopes that moving forward, there will be more opportunities for conversation with student employees and supervisors. Atkinson would like Rider to be open to feedback and listen to the concerns of those who work on campus.

“Do check-ins with the student employees…and make sure that we’re taking care of them in all ways,” said Atkinson. “I hope there is more open dialogue about it and the opportunity for those who are affected to provide feedback so that feedback can be taken into consideration for future decisions especially as something as important as getting paid.”

Ailyn Del Rio, a senior English major, is an embedded tutor and a student writing consultant who has been working on campus for three years. ADP has been erasing some of her hours and not paying her for all of the hours that she worked. She then has to push those hours onto the next week just for her to continue moving hours for weeks to come because she is not paid the correct amount.

“It won’t pay me all of the hours I have actually worked so then I have to push all of those hours that weren’t paid onto the next pay period,” said Del Rio. “The issue with that is that it’s across multiple jobs, that it’s just randomly erasing full days of work and then because I work so much, there’s a cap. You can only work up to 20 hours combined so if I’m starting to get to that limit then it’s kind of difficult to shuffle those hours without messing with my schedule.”

Del Rio explained that student workers get paid less than minimum wage but are extremely important to Rider.

“The work that we do I believe is worth at least minimum wage because we are right there working with the students regardless of what we are doing,” Del Rio said. “We’re supporting the school, giving back our time and we are doing a lot of important work and we’re exercising important skills and this is helping us move to the next thing but we’re supporting the school in a lot of ways.”

Del Rio shares that it would be great if Rider values the work that student workers do on a daily basis. Students put forward a lot of time and effort toward their job and Rider should remind workers that what they are doing is significant and let them know the positive impact they have. She hopes students will be getting paid on time moving forward, but also that they help Rider be successful and their job matters.

Del Rio said, “I think it is just really important for everyone to also see student workers and the work we do. We choose to be here, we choose to work with students or work in services that support students and to help Rider grow.”

Managing Editor Jake Tiger and Copy Editor Bridget Hoyt both work for the Academic Success Center. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.