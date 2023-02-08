Student Entertainment Council hosts “The Feud”

By Julia Train

When thinking of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey immediately comes to mind. Clips from the show circulating constantly on social media often display iconic moments between the host and players.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Student Entertainment Council (SEC) hosted “The Feud,” a live game show based on the popular television show.

Ten teams of four students competed against each other to win a $25 gift card, and the group with the longest winning streak won.

The Bart Luedeke Center Theater was half-filled with students who showed up to support their friends, watch the game or play.

Upon arriving, members of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) helped students sign their teams up at a table outside of the theater to get a chance to play.

“Put your team name and your names. Once the event starts, teams will randomly be drawn and called up to participate in the game show,” said Michael Costa, a junior business administration major, to students approaching the table.

Costa, the president of TKE and a member of SEC, was in charge of the event and recruited his fraternity brothers to help with signing teams up and keeping score.

Inside, the stage was made similar to the set of Family Feud: a screen that displayed the questions with hosts guiding the game. Two white podiums with buzzers on them were in the middle of the room and there were three podiums for each team.

Once the game started, the hosts — Brandon Rios, a member of TKE and Kayelena Brimage, a member of SEC — welcomed everyone and proceeded to pick the first two teams from a glass bowl.

“I was just asked by a couple members from the Student Entertainment Council if I would like to [host] and I love to do it so I was more than willing to host,” said Rios, a senior global supply chain management major.

Rios has been a host for other SEC events in the past as well.

Senior global supply chain major Brandon Rios gives a chuckle to the audience, making the participants laugh. Photo courtesy of Julia Train.



Team “Tyler” and Team “Better Call Saul” were the first to compete. Like the original show, a representative from each team was called to the middle podium. The first to hit the buzzer had to guess the number one answer given in a prior survey. If they didn’t answer number one, the other representative was able to guess.

The team of whoever said the highest ranked answer was able to “pass or play.” If they chose to pass, the other team took their turn and they would hope for a steal. If they chose to play, all the answers on the board had to be said without reaching three strikes.

After three strikes, the opposing team would attempt to steal. If they guessed correctly, they would be able to stay on and the other team would leave. If they didn’t successfully steal and guessed incorrectly, they had to leave the stage.

“According to the survey, what is the best residence hall?” asked Rios.

“Better Call Saul” was the winning team of the first round, so they remained on stage while another team was picked.

By the 15th round, “The Drea’s” had the longest winning streak of six rounds.

Although the team was winning, they remained humble.

“I’m not too confident. I’m scared, but I’m having fun,” said Darren Rush, a senior criminal justice major, when Rios checked in with the eventual winning team at the top of the round.

Five rounds later, Team “Drea’s Team” kept their streak and was announced the winner.