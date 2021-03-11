Sights from Rider women’s basketball’s upset over Quinnipiac — March 10, 2021

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale

  • No. 7 Rider upset the No. 2 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats 62-50 on March 10
  • Sophomore guard Maya Hyacienth takes a jumper over Mikala Morris of Quinnipiac.
  • Co-Rookie of the Year gaurd Makayla Firebaugh (back) guarding the MAAC Player of the Year Mackenzie DeWees.
  • Junior guard Amanda Mobley had seven points and 10 assists against Quinnipiac
  • Freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh hits a big 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.
  • Freshman forward Raphaela Toussaint hits one of her three 3-pointers.
  • Sophomore forward Anna Ekerstedt tied her career-high of 10 points against Quinnipiac.
  • Sophomore forward Anna Ekerstedt knocked down a layup sealing the victory for Rider.
  • The Broncs celebrated upsetting Quinnipiac after the game.
  • Rider’s upset over Quinnipiac was the first time ever the Bobcats had lost its opening game in the MAAC tournament.
