Sights from press row: Rider’s MAAC Tournament upset over Canisius

1 day ago
All Photos Taken By Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

  • Christian Ings handling Point guard duties against Canisius
  • Sophomore Christian Ings played 17 minutes in the win over Canisius
  • All-MAAC selection and junior guard Dwight Murray Jr. led Rider with 22 points
  • Rider’s 78-76 victory over Canisius was a team effort
  • Sophomore guard Allen Powell scored 19 points in the victory.
  • Redshirt sophomore Tyrel Bladen made his MAAC Tournament Debut on March 8.
  • Dwight Murray Jr. has made circus layups look normal in his first season at Rider.
  • Junior forward Dontrell McQuarter scored the game-winning basket with less than 30 seconds left.
  • Rider became the third 11th seed in MAAC Tournament history to win a game on March 8.
  • The comeback victory was met with an on-court celebration.
