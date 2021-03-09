Sights from press row: Rider’s MAAC Tournament upset over Canisius

\nAll Photos Taken By Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\nChristian Ings handling Point guard duties against CanisiusSophomore Christian Ings played 17 minutes in the win over CanisiusAll-MAAC selection and junior guard Dwight Murray Jr. led Rider with 22 points \n\n\n\nRider's 78-76 victory over Canisius was a team effort Sophomore guard Allen Powell scored 19 points in the victory.Redshirt sophomore Tyrel Bladen made his MAAC Tournament Debut on March 8.Dwight Murray Jr. has made circus layups look normal in his first season at Rider.Junior forward Dontrell McQuarter scored the game-winning basket with less than 30 seconds left. Rider became the third 11th seed in MAAC Tournament history to win a game on March 8.The comeback victory was met with an on-court celebration. \n