Shedding Light on Black Excellence: Naa’san Carr

By Hannah Newman

The concept of involvement has translated into action for junior political science major Naa’san Carr whose journey began with a single dream: to change the world.

“I’m just a man who’s trying to find his way, and I’m leading my way,” said Carr.

From the time he stepped foot into high school, Carr knew that he wanted to dedicate his life to transforming the world into a better place for everyone. He knew that college would be the time to magnify that goal as a result of higher education’s ability to break students out of their limited knowledge.

“This is the primary season where people are finding themselves either spiritually or just gaining knowledge in anything to find who you want to be and the things that will shape the rest of your life,” said Carr.

Early into his freshman year, Carr was approached by one of his professors who told him he had a “great radio voice” and should consider taking on responsibilities at the campus radio station, 107.7 The Bronc.

After meeting with John Mozes, the general manager of The Bronc, Carr’s desire to be a part of the station evolved into him creating a new show written and hosted by him called “Black Love, Inspiring Black Culture,” which spotlights faith-based inspiration and important conversations within the Black community, such as colorism, racism, diversity, inclusion and history.

The purpose of the show is to be a voice for the Black community. Carr has featured many different organizations on campus, including: the Black Student Union (BSU), Black Men Unified (BMU) and Rider African Student Association (RASA). This first show aired Feb. 4, and is currently streamed every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.

Junior political science major, Naa’san Carr, smiles for the camera in a yellow turtle neck. Photo courtesy of Naa’san Carr.



“He’s very unassuming, very quiet, but people on the staff look up to him how he reacts to a situation, and he really does it whether it’s something very urgent at the radio station, or not so urgent. He always does it [reacts] with calmness, always,” said Mozes.

Carr has served as program director for 107.7 The Bronc ever since his freshman year.

After winning the 2023 Intercollegiate Broadcasting Systems award for Best College/University Station under 10,000 students, Mozes explained that this achievement was made possible with the immense efforts of Carr throughout his time at the radio station.

“I think there are a lot of reasons we won last night. But one of them I’m going to say is the efforts of Naa’san and how he schedules meticulously,” said Mozes.

As his work at the radio station flourished with time, so has Carr’s leadership positions around campus.

Carr serves as Student Government Association (SGA) Vice President for Class Connections, BSU Public Relations Chair, Rider Resource Pantry Advisory Board and is a student worker at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI).

With his long-term goal of becoming the president of the United States, Carr has begun to lead his community by making the change he wished to see in the world by taking advantage of the opportunities provided to him as a college student.

He has even created his own slogan that he ends each of his shows with, hoping to guide others in the process of guiding himself.

“I’m a brotha’ man with a plan holding onto God’s unchanging hand leaving my footsteps in the sand,” said Carr.

This article is part of the Shedding Light on Black Excellence, a February series by The Rider News to showcase impactful Black figures at Rider University.

Logan Van Dine and Caroline Haviland are copy editors for The Rider News and works for 107.7 The Bronc. VanDine and Haviland had no part in the editing or writing of this story.