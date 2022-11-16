SGA gives students advice on navigating college

By Jay Roberson

Navigating college can be stressful to manage by yourself. Many Rider students have to manage finances, school work, internships, jobs and more. Thankfully, the Student Government Association (SGA) intends to make this navigation easier for students by starting something called One-Pager Wednesdays.

SGA is putting out these weekly posts that give students information and advice on frequently asked questions that pertain to being a college student at Rider. The idea was put into action by senior digital marketing major and Vice President for Communications Kayla Wagner and her communications team to further support Rider students.

“The overall goal with One-Pager Wednesdays was to get information out to students about topics that are frequently asked about that is creative and engaging,” Wagner said.

All One-pager Wednesday posts can be found on SGA’s social media. They did this in order to make helpful advice more easily accessible for students.

Andrew Bernstein SGA president and senior political science major stated, “I think one of the really good things about it, besides being simple and easy to access because it’s under social media, is that it is stuff that students run into everyday.” Since it is so easy to access and view, SGA hopes that students will find these sources useful in navigating life at Rider.

The first One-Pager Wednesday included details on how to submit a work order. Senior public relations major Madison Boyd and communications aide spoke about the importance of One-Pager Wednesdays. “We want to provide individuals with a plethora of information. Whether it is about using ADP or submitting work orders, we want to help as many as possible,” Boyd explained. SGA intends to post every Wednesday in order to provide helpful information to the student body.

“There was a lot of disconnect with a lot of incoming students of what things we have out there and utilizing it to make things better for everyone,” said sophomore psychology major and communications aide Cece Cream. The goal of One-Pager Wednesdays was to fill in the gaps that are missing for students. Many are too afraid to reach out for help or don’t know where to find it, and these posts give students the opportunity to learn about their resources.

One-Pager Wednesday’s aren’t only helpful for first-year students, they can also be useful to upperclassmen who have been at Rider for a long time. “The different topics that we do them on are frequently asked questions whether you’re a first-year student or a senior,” said Wagner. “There’s a lot of information to find out about Rider in different spots, so it’s helpful to have it in one place.” Even though students may be close to graduating, there is always more to learn in order to enhance your college experience. One-Pager Wednesdays is an opportunity to learn more about Rider and a way to find answers to frequently asked questions.

In the future, SGA hopes to continue to expand the information they cover and already have a lot prepared for the upcoming months. “I think there’s even potential to expand it to even things, like, here’s steps to get your tickets for athletics games. You know, how to navigate the Broncs tickets website,” Bernstein said. “Also just trying to get in touch with every office. How to study abroad, how to connect with the financial aid office and everything like that.”