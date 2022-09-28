SGA focuses on mental health of students with “Rider Cares” Resource Posters

By Andrew Bernstein

In highlighting our commitment to mental health, the Student Government Association has finalized a project to better inform students about mental and emotional health resources.

The “Rider Cares” Resource Posters found in campus-wide bathrooms provide updated contact information for local and on-campus services, ranging from confidential counseling, screening services, to emergency hotlines. We encourage you to explore the options available for mental and emotional health support because no matter your experiences, you are not alone! Please consult Rider’s

Counseling Services (conseling@rider.edu or 609-896-5157) for additional information on mental wellness, self-care, and for scheduling appointments.

We owe a big thank you to all the offices involved in providing feedback on this project including the Facilities team for their help installing these posters.