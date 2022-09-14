SGA announces the new “Zen Den” to help students destress

By Andrew Bernstein

With the start of the new year, the Student Government Association (SGA) is excited to announce the completion of a longtime, student-centered project: Rider’s very own relaxation room- named the “Zen Den.”

This space, located on the first floor of the Bart Luedeke Center (BLC), next to the Student Affairs Suite, is a labor of love that will serve the mental and emotional health needs of all Rider Broncs. A versatile space, it will be great to unwind in-between classes or destress after a long day. Given the need to provide mental and emotional health support services to students, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re confident that this space will address many of the unique experiences of our student body, including difficulty focusing, overstress and neurodiversity, among many others.

We invite you to check out the space and attend our official Open House on Sept. from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. There will also be a chance to learn more about Counseling Services.

We extend a big thank you to Rider’s Student Affairs, Facilities, Counseling Services and Student Accessibility and Support Services teams who helped make this project a reality! Our appreciation goes out to Dr. Leanna Fenneberg, Vice President Mike Reca, Executive Director Walter Eddy, graduate student Haley Ashe and Rider alumnus Samuel Hoffman for their leadership in this endeavor, and all those involved in the physical construction and work that went into the space.