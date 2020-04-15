Dylan Erdelyi elected SGA student body president, other results announced

By Lauren Minore

Dylan Erdelyi, junior musical theater major, was elected student body president and the results of the Student Government Association (SGA) elections were announced on April 14.

Seven members, including Erdelyi, were elected to the SGA executive board. A total of 24 student senators were elected among Rider’s five colleges, including Westminster Choir College.

According to SGA’s weekly update, Westminster Choir College led the colleges in voter turnout, with a vote cast from approximately 75% of the college’s population.

In addition, eight class council officers were elected to round off SGA’s representatives for the 2020-2021 academic year.

A total of 16 SGA sub government representatives were also elected to organizations including the Association of Commuting Students, Residence Hall Association and the Student Finance Board.

Erdelyi thanked everyone who voted for him and supported his campaign in a statement to The Rider News.

“This year is going to come with challenges, but I know the Rider spirit is strong and we will face them head-on,” said Erdelyi. “I’m so looking forward to leading the student body as we grow and develop through the next year.”

Charles Palmer, senior political science major, served as senior class president and a member of SGA during his four years at Rider. Palmer said he felt bittersweet after the election results were announced as his final semester winds down.

“I’m so happy. I’m especially so happy for Rhea [Fryer,] she’s going to do great things in this position,” Palmer said. “Having been apart of SGA for the past four years, it makes me sad, but I am very optimistic for the newly-elected members.”

Palmer’s successor was announced as another political science major, junior Rhea Fryer. Fryer said she has always looked forward to this opportunity and was excited and eager to begin.

“Some goals I would like to accomplish next year include having better representation of the senior class and getting to hear their feedback and involvement,” she said. “I also want to make great events for the senior class towards a senior week and an awesome senior gift.”

The full election results can be found in SGA’s fourth weekly update: https://www.flipsnack.com/ridersga/weekly-update-4.html