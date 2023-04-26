Senior Spotlight: Riley Mozes and her future at Rider

By Hannah Newman

Senior health science major Riley Mozes’ journey has reflected her future steps after graduation, traveling down the road of involvement throughout her college career. The journey has led her to a final destination as she nears the end of her days as an undergraduate, but will be continuing her journey in leadership by coming back in the fall to work toward a degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in higher education.

Mozes transferred to Rider during her sophomore year in the peak of the pandemic, when social interaction was at the bare minimum and opportunities to grow were thin. Mozes took it upon herself to see the pandemic as a reason to get involved and build on who she wanted to be despite the adversity that was placed in front of her.

Becoming a sister of Alpha Xi Delta sorority was Mozes’ first chance to be a leader at Rider. She immediately ran for the position of assistant new member orientation director her sophomore year, was elected, and mentored new members while in the position. The position was Mozes’ first glance at what it would be like to be a leader on campus.

“My favorite part about this position was being able to help the new members learn about everything our chapter has to offer and watch them flourish as they continue to grow,” said Mozes.

In addition to Mozes’ involvement within her sorority, she was eager to explore leadership opportunities beyond Greek life.

The following summer after joining her sorority, Mozes became an orientation leader which was her first leadership experience serving the Rider community. The opportunity was a pivotal moment for Mozes’ college career where she discovered that she can learn while teaching others.

“Not only did I help people learn about Rider, I was learning about it as well,” said Mozes.

Riley Mozes with her Little Amanda Conover, a junior elementary education major. Mozes and Conover are sisters of AXID.

Photo courtesy of Riley Mozes

She then began to get involved in the National Panhellenic Council (NPC), which oversees all of sorority life on campus. Her first position in the council was director of philanthropy, where she was in charge of choosing a philanthropic organization for all four sororities to raise money for together. On top of that, Mozes also oversaw the fundraising that each sorority does for their designated philanthropy.

The philanthropy chosen during Mozes’ term was Circle of Sisterhood, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through education across the globe.

Mozes’ efforts during her term led her to becoming NPC president during her senior year where her heavy dedication to ensuring that the preliminary new members get the most out of the recruitment experience that is granted to them.

“Riley changed the entire structure of how we run the recruitment process so that the preliminary new members [PNMs] can have more time getting to know each organization on a personal level,” said junior public relations major and director of communications and vice president of NPC during Mozes’ term Caroline Quattro.

“She has changed the structure of recruitment so that both the organizations and new members can feel connected before everyone makes their decision,” said Quattro. “This result of her efforts were very visible through the reactions that PNMs had throughout their recruitment experience. This change definitely enhanced the recruitment process and will hopefully continue to draw women into Greek life.”

The encouragement that her peers delivered encouraged her to seek the position of executive vice president of the Student Government Association (SGA). Mozes explained how she became a leader to not just an organization on campus but to the entirety of the student body.

Serving as the executive vice president of SGA requires a keen sense of community building and that’s exactly what Mozes has done throughout her role.

Senior political science major and former SGA President Andrew Bernstein said, “She’s someone I’m proud to have worked with and someone who I can confidently say has left an impact at Rider.”

Bernstein added,“What I admire most about Riley is that her motivation for being involved on campus stems from her desire to improve and contribute to the community.”

While Mozes was in the process of building her future self, her father, John Mozes, general manager of 107.7 The Bronc, mentioned that people would tell him that they forget she is his daughter. He took this as a compliment that signified that Riley Mozes has become a leader and networked opportunities that had nothing to do with her father’s position on campus. He recalled that he barely sees his daughter on campus although her efforts speak for themselves.

“She finally figured out what she wanted to do and who she wanted to be in life. She was a transfer student and a health science major but now she has decided to work in academia and follow that career path because she has enjoyed working with students so much so I think I am most proud of the fact that she has just discovered who she is as a person,” said John Mozes.

As Riley Mozes transforms her positions as an undergraduate to a graduate student, she now understands the value of college and its contributions to building oneself and how it can shape an individual for the rest of their lives.

“Rider has proven to be the value of my education and all that I can use it for, but also the value of real world experience and how I can grow into myself as a person,” said Riley Mozes.

This article is part of the Senior Spotlight series by The Rider News to showcase the college experience and future plans of seniors on campus.