security briefs

By Caroline Haviland

Mystery odor

Funky scents. On Nov. 11 at 5:44 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Moore Residence Hall for the report of an unusual odor coming from a vent inside a residence hall room. Public Safety arrived on location and met with students and Residence Life staff who directed the officer to the vent emitting the unusual odor. The officer could not determine what the source of the odor was and Facilities Management was contacted. It was determined that the odor was caused by the heater starting up after being off for a while.

Vehicles vandalized

Scratched surfaces. On Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the parking lot across from the Bart Luedeke Center for the report of vandalism to a vehicle. Public Safety arrived on location and met with the driver of the vehicle who reported that someone had poured an unknown substance on the car and scratches on it. The damage was documented and the police were contacted. Public Safety is investigating.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock