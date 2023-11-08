Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Hit and miss

Close call. On Oct. 30 at approximately 2 p.m., Public Safety was on patrol when they observed a vehicle drive into the Fine Arts Parking Lot through the gate arm that limits access to the lot. Public Safety inspected the gate arm and found no damage. The driver of the vehicle was identified and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Solicitors stopped

Repeat requests. On Nov. 6 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Academic Quad for the report of two individuals soliciting money from students. Public Safety responded and found two males who were previously seen soliciting money on Oct. 26. Public Safety contacted the Lawrence Township Police, who responded and identified the males. Public Safety issued letters of persona non grata banning the two individuals from university property.

Off-road driving

Tracks on grass. On Nov. 6 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Public Safety was on patrol around Ben Cohen Field when they observed damage to university property. Public Safety found damage done to the grass by a vehicle driving through it. A review of the security cameras in the area revealed a dark-colored pickup truck driving through the grass and spinning its tires. Facilities Management was contacted and advised of the damage. Public Safety is investigating.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock