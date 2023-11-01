Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Broken arm

Obstructed entrance. On Oct. 29 at 2:08 p.m., while on patrol, Public Safety discovered the gate arm to the Beckett Village lot was broken in half, partially obstructing the entrance. The gate arm was removed so that vehicles could access the lot. It was later reported to Public Safety that a C&W Services janitorial employee accidentally struck the gate arm with one of their vehicles and broke it. Facilities Management was made aware so that the gate arm could be repaired.

Rooftop report

Ladder access. On Oct. 27 at 2:17 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Science and Technology Building after a report of someone sitting on the ledge of the roof. Public Safety arrived on location and spoke with the caller who reported seeing the person get up and walk away from the ledge. Public Safety searched the roof and found no one present. It was discovered that the person accessed the roof via a utility ladder, which was secured.

Making money

Seeking donations. On Oct. 26 at 2:38 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the area of Sweigart Hall for a report of individuals soliciting money. Public Safety arrived and met with the student who reported two males asking people for donations. The student provided a description of the males and Public Safety began to search the area. The males were seen walking toward the main parking lots. They did not stop when Public Safety asked and proceeded to the parking lots where they entered a vehicle and left campus. Public Safety was in contact with TCNJ regarding the issue and discovered they had been on their campus as well. TCNJ Police were able to positively identify them.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock