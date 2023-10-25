Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Writing on the wall

Toilet tagging. On Oct. 18 at 11:06 a.m., Public Safety responded to Kroner Residence Hall for a report of vandalism. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with the C&W Services janitorial staff who reported graffiti in one of the restrooms. Public Safety discovered numerous images and words written on the walls and other surfaces of the restroom. C&W Services removed the graffiti. Public safety is investigating.

Switlik stops traffic

Stuck truck. On Oct. 19 at 11:28 a.m., Public Safety received a phone call from the Lawrence Township Fire Department who reported that they were on campus, conducting new driver training in one of their fire engines, when the truck became stuck. The fire department reported that they were driving the truck through the residential complex, in the area of Switlik Residence Hall, when the truck could not make the turn because of a vehicle illegally parked in the fire zone. The vehicle was issued summonses from Lawrence Township Police and a parking violation from Public Safety. The owner was identified and moved their vehicle so the truck could pass.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock