Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Flattened flowers

Pushing daisies. On Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., Public Safety was contacted by Facilities Management who reported damage that occurred to the flowerbed and fence located at the South Entrance. Public Safety responded and discovered tire tracks in the flowerbed that indicated that a vehicle had driven into the fence. Security camera footage was reviewed and it was discovered that a vehicle had driven over the flowerbed, into the fence and then left the scene. The Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted and is investigating.

Getting steamy

Pound the alarm. On Oct. 12, at 8:56 a.m., Public Safety responded to Switlik Residence Hall for an activated fire alarm. Public Safety investigated the cause of the alarm and determined it to be caused by shower steam. While in the process of resetting the alarm, Public Safety went to the basement mechanical room and discovered that someone had damaged the wall in the basement. It appeared that someone broke a hole in the wall of approximately 1 square foot. Facilities Management was notified to repair the damage and Public Safety is investigating.

Hit and run

Fled the scene. On Oct. 13, at 4:51 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in front of Poyda Residence Hall. Upon their arrival, Public Safety observed two vehicles that had sustained damage. No one involved reported any injuries. A witness in the area reported that another vehicle had struck the two parked vehicles and left the area without stopping. The Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted and responded to the incident. The witness was able to copy down the license plate of the vehicle that left the scene and provide it to Public Safety and the police. The police department is investigating.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock