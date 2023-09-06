Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Smoky Switlik

Faulty air conditioning. On Aug. 23, at 8:49 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Residence Hall for a fire alarm activation. Upon Public Safety’s arrival, they responded to the room in which the alarm was activated and discovered a heavy smoke condition inside, but no visible flames. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that there was a malfunction of the air conditioning unit causing it to overheat. Windows were opened so that the smoke could vent out. The fire alarm system was reset. Facilities Management was contacted about the issue and advised to make repairs.

A Tired Trespasser

Found out cold. On Sept. 5 at 1:47 a.m., Public Safety was conducting a security check of the Kroner Residence Hall, when they discovered the lights turned off inside of a lounge. Upon turning the lights back on, a Public Safety officer observed a person sleeping on one of the couches inside the lounge. The Public Safety officer approached the person and woke them up and discovered that they had no affiliation with Rider and were possibly trespassing. Public Safety attempted to identify the person and called Lawrence Police to respond. Lawrence Police detained and identified the person, and they were advised not to return to campus by the police and Public Safety banned the person from all university properties. Public Safety reminds all campus community members to report any suspicious activity and to make sure all your doors are locked.

False Alarm

Broken smoke detector. On Aug. 29 at 2:50 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Residence Hall for the report of a fire alarm activation. Upon their arrival, Public Safety found the building occupants evacuating. They proceeded to the location of the alarm and discovered that someone had broken the smoke detector head off of its mount in the hallway. It is unknown if the damage was accidental or intentional. Public Safety is investigating.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock