Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Poor parking

Rammed in resident lot. On April 4 at 11:26 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Resident Lot for the report of a motor vehicle accident. When Public Safety arrived, they met with a student who reported that they accidentally struck a car while parking in the lot. The owner of the parked car was contacted and responded to the incident. At the owner’s request, the Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted to investigate.

Reactor disaster

Student found. On April 5 at 4:39 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a “Greek House” for the report of a medical emergency. Public Safety received a phone call from Lawrence Township Police that a student was having an allergic reaction, but the student’s exact location was unknown. Public Safety searched campus and was able to locate the student at Beckett Village and assisted an ambulance to the location. The student was transported to the hospital for evaluation.