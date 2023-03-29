Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Missing chargers

Serious charges. On March 20, at 9:50 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Alumni House for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, Public Safety met with a staff member who reported their Apple charger had been taken from their workstation sometime between March 15-20. There were no signs of anything else taken or out of place. Public Safety is investigating.

Injured by basketball

Assistance required. On March 21, at 11:37 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Hall for a report of a medical emergency. When they arrived, Public Safety met with a student who reported that they had injured themselves playing basketball at the Student Recreation Center (SRC). Public Safety evaluated the student and called for an ambulance for further treatment.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock