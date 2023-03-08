Security Briefs

By Jay Roberson

Turf Trespassers

Caught under lights. On March 4 at 6:22 a.m., Public Safety received a call requesting to have the turf field lights turned on so a soccer team could practice. Public Safety was not aware of any practice, so the caller requesting the lights be turned on was advised that their coach needed to contact Public Safety for this request. Shortly after, Public Safety received an email that appeared fraudulent. The actual soccer coach was contacted and advised that no practice was taking place. Public Safety responded to the turf field and found a group of individuals not affiliated with Rider trying to use the field. The group was asked to leave campus.

Offensive Odors

What’s that smell? On March 4 at 11:11 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Hall for a report of an odor of suspected marijuana. Upon their arrival, the officers met with Residence Life staff who had detected the odor in the lobby of the building. The building was checked and the source of the odor could not be found.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock