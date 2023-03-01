Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Colliding Cars

Drunk driving. On Feb. 23 at 8:40 p.m, Public Safety was dispatched to the South Entrance for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon Public Safety’s arrival, Lawrence Township Police had arrived and were speaking with the drivers involved. It was reported one vehicle had been exiting campus, while the other was entering when they collided. It was determined by Lawrence Police one driver had been intoxicated. They were arrested and escorted to police headquarters. No one involved had any affiliation with Rider University.

Bike Bandit

Missing wheels. On Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the front of Moore Library to meet with a student who reported their bike stolen. The student reported they left their bicycle in front of the library on Feb. 23. When they went to retrieve it, the bicycle was not there. They checked various locations around campus before contacting Public Safety. When asked if the bicycle had been locked or secured, they responded that it had not. The student was offered service from Lawrence Township Police but declined. The incident is still under investigation.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock