Security Briefs

18 hours ago
32 1 minute read

By Shaun Chornobroff

Catalytic Catastrophe

Stolen parts. On Feb. 1 at 9:42 a.m. a student reported to public safety that their catalytic converter was stolen off their vehicle. Through a subsequent investigation, it was determined that the theft occurred early in the morning of Jan. 31. After reviewing camera footage, a black four-door pick-up truck was identified as the suspect vehicle. This information was reported to and shared with local law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Chairs on ice

Several swimming chairs. On Feb. 5 at 12:11 PM, Public Safety was on patrol in the area of the lake when they observed several chairs sitting out on the ice. A review of the camera footage in the area revealed that a group of unidentified individuals pushed the chairs onto the ice. This incident remains under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding this, please contact Public Safety.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock

18 hours ago
32 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Professors discuss their concerns with OIT issues

16 hours ago

Rider to lose over 30 professors over next two years

16 hours ago

Rider reveals $30 million housing revenue lost due to COVID

17 hours ago

Rider announces death of senior organizational psychology major

17 hours ago
Back to top button