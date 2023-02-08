Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Catalytic Catastrophe

Stolen parts. On Feb. 1 at 9:42 a.m. a student reported to public safety that their catalytic converter was stolen off their vehicle. Through a subsequent investigation, it was determined that the theft occurred early in the morning of Jan. 31. After reviewing camera footage, a black four-door pick-up truck was identified as the suspect vehicle. This information was reported to and shared with local law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Chairs on ice

Several swimming chairs. On Feb. 5 at 12:11 PM, Public Safety was on patrol in the area of the lake when they observed several chairs sitting out on the ice. A review of the camera footage in the area revealed that a group of unidentified individuals pushed the chairs onto the ice. This incident remains under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding this, please contact Public Safety.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock