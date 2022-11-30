Security Briefs

Shoe Swiper

Stolen shoes. On Nov. 27 at 10:30 p.m., Public Safety was contacted by a student in Hill Hall, who reported their shoes had been stolen. The student reported that after they had cleaned the shoes and as they were drying in the laundry room, they went missing. The shoes were later located and returned to their owner.

Tainted Tables

Tables topped. On Nov. 29, at 11:22 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Longstreet House for the report of vandalism to the laundry room. Upon their arrival, Public Safety observed that a table had been broken off from the wall and damaged. Facilities Management was contacted to have the damage repaired. The incident remains under investigation.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock