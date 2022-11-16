Security briefs

By Bridget Gum-Egan and Michelle Pellegrino

Trees Ahead

Accidental Crash. On Nov. 11, at approximately 4 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the campus’s main entrance for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Public Safety observed that a car had driven into a tree. Police, Fire and EMS responded to the call, and the driver was taken to the hospital. The vehicle was towed away, and the main entrance was reopened.

Hygiene Havoc

Curtailed curtains. Nov. 11, at 1:18 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall to the second-floor, C-wing bathroom for vandalism. Upon arrival, Public Safety met with the cleaning services company, C&W services, who informed them of the damage to the bathroom. It was discovered that the shower curtains had been pulled down, the soap dispenser broken, the paper towel dispensers broken and the toilets stuffed full of debris. This incident remains under investigation, and Public Safety asked that if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact their office.

Feeling Backed Up

Lincoln Clogs. On Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Lincoln Hall for the report of a sewer issue. Upon arrival, Public Safety found that several rooms in the first-floor B-wing had sewage back up through their shower drains or toilets. Facilities was contacted to come and rectify the issue. It is unknown at this time what had caused the sewage to back up.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock