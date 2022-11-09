Security briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Wright Response

Medical emergency. On Nov. 2 at 10:39 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched near Wright Hall for the report of a student laying on the sidewalk. Upon their arrival, it was discovered that the student was having a medical emergency, and an ambulance was quickly dispatched to respond to the area. The ambulance arrived on location and transported the student to the hospital.

Sign Slashers

Hill havoc. On Nov. 6 at 3 a.m., Public Safety was conducting rounds in Hill Hall when they noticed damage to an exit sign by unknown perpetrators. The faceplate of the sign was missing and the wires were left hanging and exposed. There were no suspects in the area, and the sign’s faceplate was not located.

Originally printed in the 11/9/22 issue.