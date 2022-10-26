Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Daly’s disagreement

Anonymous arguments. On Oct. 20 at 11:37 a.m., Public Safety responded to a report of a domestic dispute outside Daly’s Dining Hall. The incident did not involve anyone affiliated with the university. The case is now being handled by the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Faint in Fine Arts

Worrying situation. On Oct. 24 at 10:34 a.m., a student was reported to be semi-conscious in the Fine Arts Building. The report did not give specifics about her condition, however the student was transported to Capital Health Regional Hospital.

Jammed fingers

Door disaster. On Oct. 22 at 10:59 a.m., Public Safety responded to a report of a person being injured. The person, who was a contractor to the university, injured their finger trying to close a car door. The person cut their finger and Public Safety responded by giving them a bandage.

– Information provided by Director of Public Safety James Waldon