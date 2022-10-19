Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Fraudulent Fire

Oh GEEz. On Oct. 11 at 3:22 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Residence Hall for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, Public Safety checked the building and did not detect any immediate signs of a fire or the cause of the alarm. It was discovered that someone had intentionally activated the alarm by pulling the pull station. The alarm was reset and the residents were allowed back into the building. The incident remains under investigation.

Gashed Gates

Violent vehicles. On Oct. 13 at 11:00a.m., while on patrol, Public Safety noticed one of the gate arms to the Bart Luedeke Center staff parking lot had been damaged. It appeared that a vehicle had struck the gate arm, breaking it and pushing it aside. No one reported any damage to their vehicle and there were no witnesses in the area. Facilities Management was contacted to repair the gate arm.

Patrol the pipes

Monday flooding. On Oct. 17 at 4:33 a.m., while on patrol, Public Safety heard water flowing by the Fine Arts parking lot. Upon further investigation, they observed water flowing from the ground and into a nearby storm drain. Facilities Management was contacted and advised of the situation who reported that a water pipe had broken underground.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock