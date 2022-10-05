Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Starbucks Stealth?

Malicious Males. On Sept. 21 at 2:06 p.m., Public Safety was contacted by Gourmet Dining Management reporting a theft that occurred at Starbucks in the Student Recreation Center (SRC). The Starbucks staff reported that they noticed some stock missing on Sept. 14, 2022, and requested Public Safety investigate the theft of products. After reviewing the camera footage of the Starbucks stand, two males were observed taking items from the front of the stand. The investigation is ongoing. Public Safety asked if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please report it.

Toilet Tantrums

Explosion in the lav.. On Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a Residence Hall for the report of a student that injured their hands. When Public Safety arrived, they met with the student who said that their toilet exploded and they had cut their hand picking up the pieces. Medical assistance was offered to the student and Facilities Management was contacted to repair the damaged toilet. It is unknown what caused the damage to the toilet.

Refrigerator Rumblings

Odd odors. On Sept. 29, at 11:55 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to House #7 for the report of a gas leak. When they arrived, Public Safety did not detect the odor of natural gas inside the building and using a gas meter, did not detect any unusual reading inside the building. There was an odor of something electrical burning. Public Safety then spoke with the residents and they noted that a refrigerator had been malfunctioning. Public Safety unplugged the refrigerator and contacted Facilities Management for repairs.