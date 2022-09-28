Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Noisy Neighbors

Sunday Blues. On Sunday, September 18 at 12:37 a.m., Ewing Township Police responded to an off campus residence for the report of a noise complaint. Upon their arrival, the police spoke with the resident of the house about the loud music they were playing and advised them to turn it down. The Ewing Police then notified Public Safety about the incident. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards

Burnout

Fast and fireous. On Thursday, September 22, at 11:05 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the parking lot behind Longstreet House for the report of a vehicle fire. Upon their arrival, Public Safety observed a small vehicle fire coming from the front end of the vehicle. The area was secured, and Public Safety was able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.