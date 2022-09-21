Security Briefs

By Amethyst Martinez

Exit Exits

Lost but not found. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10:04 a.m., Public Safety was conducting building inspections of Lincoln Residence Hall when they observed damage to an exit sign. Public Safety located an exit sign in one of the lounges that was missing part of its faceplate. After a brief search of the area, the faceplate could not be located and it was determined that someone stole the faceplate cover. Facilities Management was contacted to repair the exit sign.

Going Bananas

Peeling out. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:43 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Vona Parking lot for the report of someone vandalizing a car. Upon their arrival, Public Safety observed a group of students leaving the area and was able to stop and speak with them. They had placed a banana on the windshield of their friend’s car as a prank. Public Safety contacted the owner of the car, and they confirmed that it was a retaliatory prank for something they had done to his friend’s car earlier. No damage was reported and neither individual wanted to pursue Code of Conduct charges.