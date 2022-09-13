Security Briefs

Knock Knock.

Who’s there? On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2:29 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Residence Hall for the report of an intoxicated student banging on doors. When Public Safety arrived on location, they found the student on the second floor of Moore Residence Hall. The student did not initially comply with Public Safety’s requests. Once the student began to comply, it was discovered that the student’s condition required further medical assistance, so an ambulance was called for further evaluation. The student was subsequently transported to the hospital and a search of their room yielded alcohol and drug paraphernalia. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Saturday Shenanigans

Not a sober Saturday. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10:21 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Residence Hall for the report of underage, intoxicated students. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with Residence Life staff that had responded to a room for a noise complaint. Public Safety spoke with the students inside of the Residence Hall room where it was discovered that the students had been drinking at an off campus party, but were not currently consuming alcohol. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Marijuana Malodor

Something smells. On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Lincoln Residence Hall for the odor of suspected marijuana. Upon their arrival, Public Safety was informed by the Residence Life staff that several residents of the building were complaining of the odor of marijuana coming through the building’s duct work. Public Safety and Residence Life proceeded to check the building, but were unable to locate the source.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock