Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Bumper Trucks

A smashing start to the semester. On Aug. 31 at 3:01 p.m., Public Safety was contacted for the report of a motor vehicle accident in the Kroner Lot. Upon their arrival, they met with a witness that observed a truck strike a parked vehicle as it moved out of the adjacent parking space. The truck then drove away from the area, but was quickly located while on their way to report the accident to Public Safety. The drivers of both vehicles were located and the matter was turned over to the Lawrence Township Police.

Midnight Marijuana

What’s that smell? On Sept. 5 at 12:12 a.m., Public Safety responded to Ziegler Residence Hall for the report of the smell of suspected marijuana. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with the Residence Life staff who reported the incident. They proceeded to check the building to locate the source of the odor, but were unable to find where it was coming from.

Heaven’s Gates

They shall not pass. On Sept. 1 at 12:15 p.m., Public Safety responded to the Memorial Parking Lot for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, they discovered a vehicle parked underneath the gate arm. The driver of the vehicle reported that they swiped into the lot, the gate arm raised up, but then came down on top of their vehicle. The gate arm was raised so the vehicle could pass through and Facilities Management was later contacted to repair the damage.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock