Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Party shutdown

Party poopers. On April 9, at 11:56 p.m., Ewing Township Police responded to a house in Ewing Township for the report of a loud party. The residents became disturbed at the loud noises coming from the house and called the local police. When the police arrived, they spoke to the residents of the house and identified them as Rider students. The police advised the students to keep the noise down and referred the incident to Rider’s Public Safety. The matter has been sent to the Office of Community Standards for review.

Broken window

Shattered glass. On April 11 at 10:51 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Hall for the report of a broken window. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with Facilities Management employees who reported a broken window in the C-wing lounge. One of the large windows had been shattered, but it was unclear when the incident occurred or how. The incident remains under investigation.

Car problems

Stuck up. On April 15 at 5:31 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Gated Administration Lot, near the front of the Bart Luedeke Center, for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, the Public Safety officer observed a vehicle had become stuck on a concrete parking block. The person operating the car was unaware that there was a parking block in front of them and when they tried to drive forward, their car became stuck. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.