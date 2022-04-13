Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Cover up

Smoke Screen. On April 5, at 12:32 p.m., Public Safety was advised by an employee of Facilities Management that someone had tampered with the fire alarm system in Olson Hall. While performing maintenance in a room, the facilities employee observed the smoke detector head to be covered with a plastic bag. Public safety followed up and when the room was checked for fire safety compliance, the smoke detector head was still covered by a plastic bag. The bag was removed and the incident was forwarded to the Office of Community Standards.

Search and Seized

Grass is gone. On April 5, at 9:48 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Hall for the report of the odor of suspected marijuana. The source of the odor was pinpointed as a student’s room. The occupants of the room were notified of the presence of the odor and consented to a search of the room. The room was searched and suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were found. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Lost and Found

Lonely bag. On April 7, at 8:14 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Fine Arts building for the report of an unattended bag. Upon their arrival, Public Safety observed a black duffle bag sitting in one of the stairwells of the building with no one in the area. The bag was investigated and determined to be safe. It was then transported back to the Public Safety building and logged in for safekeeping and was later picked up by its owner.