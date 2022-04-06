Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff 

Suspicious male

A late-night snack. On April 1 at 10:52 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Bart Luedeke Center for a report of a suspicious male wearing jeans and a Disney T-shirt. Upon arrival, Public Safety did not find anyone who matched the description, and proceeded to talk to the individual who made the complaint. They were unable to locate him in the building. Public Safety checked the security cameras and located him at the vending machines. He then left the building and campus with no issues. 

Car accident 

Bumper cars. On April 1 at 4:18 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the gated administration parking lot. Upon arrival, they noticed a university vehicle backed into a staff member’s vehicle. No one was injured and no police were requested. 

Lights off

Not the brightest bulb. On March 30 at 7:54 p.m., Public Safety was conducting a building check when they noticed a missing light from one of the hallways. The officer continued to check the building for debris or anything from the missing light. There was nothing in the area to suggest the light had been smashed or broken and nobody in the area to give information. The incident remains under investigation. 

