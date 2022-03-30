Security Briefs

By Shaun Chornobroff

Troubled teen

One step forward and brought right back. On March 23, at 10:13 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to assist an off-duty Lawrence Township Police Department officer in finding a juvenile male who was truant from Lawrence Township High School. Public Safety monitored the male, who was at the Student Recreation Center Starbucks until Lawrence Township Police arrived and escorted the teen back to the high school.

Skateboarding accident

Faceplant. On March 27, at 4:45 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the CZR lot for a student who fell off a skateboard. The student denied an ambulance and just asked for a band-aid for a cut on his hand.

Commotion in Cranberry’s

Drama on the job. On March 25, at 1:30 p.m., Public Safety dispatched all available units to Cranberry’s because a temp worker became aggressive with other workers. The employee thought he had been fired, but the disagreement was a misunderstanding. Public Safety intervened and calmed the worker. The worker was sent home for the day.