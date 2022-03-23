Security Briefs

Rolling vehicle

Stop that car! On March 15 at 12:37 p.m. Public Safety was dispatched to the front of the Bart Luedeke Center for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Public Safety spoke with a staff member who reported that they had parked their vehicle and shut the engine off before going inside a building to check on work being done. When they came out, their vehicle had rolled out of the parking spot, striking another vehicle parked nearby. No injuries were reported. The owner of the other vehicle was contacted and advised of the incident.

Mischievous misconduct

Multiple allegations and violations. On March 4, Rider placed the Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon on administrative suspension after receiving allegations of misconduct and several policy violations. Under this suspension, Tau Kappa Epsilon must cease and desist all activities until further notice while these allegations are being investigated.

– Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock and Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown